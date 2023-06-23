Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD growing recession fears fuel downside risk

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns bearish despite big BoE hike
After having spiked above 1.2800 with the knee-jerk reaction to the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements, GPB/USD reversed its direction and closed in negative territory on Thursday. The pair stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2700 early Friday, its lowest level in a week.
The BoE raised its policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5% following the June policy meeting. Although markets were expecting a 25 bps hike, many experts noted that Wednesday's strong inflation data could pave the way for a 50 bps increase in rates. Hence, the market reaction to the rate decision remained short-lived. Read more ...
GBP/USD outlook: Growing recession fears fuel downside risk
Cable kept weak tone in European session on Friday and fell to one week low after quite mild reaction on BoE’s 50 basis points rate hike on Thursday, as the pair traded in a choppy mode after rate decision, but the action stayed capped under key barriers (200WMA/monthly cloud base), keeping bearish pressure.
Dips were limited by slightly better-than-expected UK retail sales in May, but the sentiment was again soured by UK PMI data, which came below forecasts in June. Technical studies on daily chart are weaker but still bullish overall, with growing pressure seen from expectations that the UK economy could slide into recession after BoE’s jumbo hike on Thursday, which could drive the pound lower. Read more...
GBP/USD looks vulnerable above 1.2700 despite Fed-BoE policy divergence narrows
The GBP/USD pair is struggling in maintaining its auction above the round-level support of 1.2700 in the London session. The Cable is expected to deliver a downside break of the aforementioned support despite Federal Reserve (Fed)-Bank of England (BoE) policy divergence has narrowed significantly.
S&P500 futures have extended losses in Europe, portraying a severe decline in the risk appetite of the market participants. The market sentiment has turned negative as investors are worried about global growth due to higher interest rates by central banks. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2721
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2572
|Daily SMA50
|1.2517
|Daily SMA100
|1.2342
|Daily SMA200
|1.2069
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2845
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2701
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
