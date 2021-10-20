Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds higher around five-week top

GBP/USD bulls flirt with 1.3800 around monthly high, focus on UK inflation

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3800 as traders brace for the key inflation data during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair cheered hopes of the Bank of England’s (BOE) rate hike, as well as broad US dollar weakness, to refresh the multi-day high the previous day. However, challenges surrounding the UK’s covid conditions and Brexit woes probed the bulls.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3808
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.3794
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3628
Daily SMA50 1.3716
Daily SMA100 1.3811
Daily SMA200 1.3848
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3834
Previous Daily Low 1.3723
Previous Weekly High 1.3773
Previous Weekly Low 1.3568
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3791
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3765
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3734
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3673
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3623
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3844
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3894
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3954

 

GBP/USD analysis: Surges despite breaking pattern

The GBP/USD passed the support of the channel up pattern. However, as the rate approached the 55-hour simple moving average and the 1.3710 level, a recovery began. By the start of Tuesday's European trading hours, the pair had almost reached the 1.3800 mark. If the rate finds resistance at the 1.3800 mark, it could either trade sideways below it or decline.

Latest Forex News

