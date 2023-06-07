Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains through 1.2470 to put a return to the mid

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers eye a break above 1.2440

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum in the European morning and climbed toward mid-1.2400s. The pair faces strong resistance at 1.2440 and it could stretch higher once that level is confirmed as support. Read more...

GBP/USD: Gains through 1.2470 to put a return to the mid-1.25s on the radar – Scotiabank

GBP/USD tracks other majors higher. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s technical outlookRead more...

GBP/USD rebounds from 1.2400 as anxiety among investors for Fed policy stance deepens

The GBP/USD pair has found a decent buying interest near the round-level support of 1.2400 in the London session. The Cable has shown recovery due to a decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has faced selling pressure while attempting to reclaim Tuesday’s high around 104.40. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.2471
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1.2424
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2444
Daily SMA50 1.2458
Daily SMA100 1.2304
Daily SMA200 1.2002
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2459
Previous Daily Low 1.2392
Previous Weekly High 1.2545
Previous Weekly Low 1.2327
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2417
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2433
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2391
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2358
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2324
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2492
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2525

 

 

