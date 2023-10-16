Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains momentum and climbs above 1.2200

GBP/USD gains momentum and climbs above 1.2200 ahead of UK inflation report

The British Pound (GBP) advances versus the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session, registering gains of 0.42%, on a risk-on impulse while expectations of a sightly high UK inflation report underpin the GBP/USD. At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 1.2200 after bouncing from a daily loss of 1.2128. Read More...
 

GBP/USD clings to modest intraday gains above mid-1.2100s, lacks bullish conviction

The GBP/USD pair catches fresh bids on the first day of a new week and sticks to its intraday gains through the early part of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2175-1.2180 region, up 0.30% for the day, and for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak to a one-week low touched on Friday. Read More...
 

GBP/USD holds positive ground above 1.2150 amid the softer USD, investors await UK labor data, US Retail Sales

The GBP/USD pair gains traction above the mid-1.2100s during the Asian session on Monday. The softer US Dollar (USD) lends some support to the pair. The risk sentiment dominate the market ahead of the key UK employment data and US Retail Sales on Tuesday. The major pair currently trades around 1.2160, up 0.15% for the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.22
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 1.2142
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2222
Daily SMA50 1.2464
Daily SMA100 1.26
Daily SMA200 1.2444
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2226
Previous Daily Low 1.2123
Previous Weekly High 1.2337
Previous Weekly Low 1.2123
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2186
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2102
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2061
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1999
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2204
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2266
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2307

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

