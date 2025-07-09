Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flattens against US Dollar

British Pound flattens against US Dollar amid BoE warnings on global financial risks
The British Pound (GBP) flattens against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, halting its three-day losing streak despite a steady Greenback as traders react to the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Financial Stability Report. Read More...
Pound Sterling ticks down against US Dollar while Trump vows new tariffs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges lower to near 1.3580 against the US Dollar during European trading hours on Wednesday, with the GBP/USD pair broadly stable after United States (US) President Donald Trump threatened a series of new tariffs on Tuesday. Read More...
GBP/USD remains below 1.3600 due to risk-off mood, UK fiscal concerns
GBP/USD extends its losing streak, trading around 1.3580 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground amid increased risk aversion. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at a White House cabinet meeting to impose a 50% tariff on Copper imports but he did not say when the tariff would take effect, per Reuters. Read More...
