Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flat lines around 1.3280 in Tuesday’s Asian session

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3250 as investors brace for US ISM Services PMI release
The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.3280 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Nonetheless, rising odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Cable. Investors will keep an eye on the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, which is due later on Tuesday.
Soft US job data released on Friday prompted investors to ramp up bets of imminent Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, which undermine the Greenback. The US employment growth undershot expectations in July, and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) count for the prior two months was revised down by a massive 258K jobs, indicating a sharp deterioration in US labor market conditions. Read more...
GBP/USD looks upwards ahead of looming BoE rate cut
GBP/USD pumped the brakes on Monday, holding steady near the 1.3300 handle after a sharp rebound brought on by fresh Greenback weakness thanks to an unexpected softening in US labor data late last week. The data docket is relatively quiet this week on both of the Atlantic, though the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest interest rate decision looms ahead on Thursday.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) held onto late-week gains through Monday’s market session, and remains bolted to the 1.3300 region after a sharp technical bounce near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.3150. A turnaround in Greenback flows helped to snap a six-day losing streak in the Cable, but now the burden is on GBP bulls to keep things keel-side down heading into the BoE’s next rate call. Read more...
GBP/USD rebounds as Fed fate cut bets rise on weak US jobs data
The GBP/USD rallies for the second straight day, up by 0.12% following a dismal jobs report in the United States (US). The data prompted investors to price in a rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the upcoming September meeting. The pair trades at 1.3289, after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3253.
Last week, the 258K revision to Nonfarm Payroll figures for May and June, along with July’s 73K print, below forecasts of 110K, weighed on the Dollar amidst fears that the labor market begins to show some cracks. The NFP report triggered the firing of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Erika McEntarfer by US President Donald Trump, who said that the BLS faked jobs numbers. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns lower toward 0.6450 amid increased RBA rate cut bets
AUD/USD turns lower toward 0.6450 in Tuesday's Asian session, facing headwinds from increased bets for an RBA rate cut next week. The US Dollar attempts a brief rebound, adding to the weight on the pair. Strong China's Caixin Services PMI fails to offer any inspiration to the Aussie.
USD/JPY extends recovery above 147.00 amid upbeat mood
USD/JPY rebounds above 147.00 early Tuesday, reversing a dip to two-week lows reached after the BoJ reiterated in the June meeting Minutes that it will continue raising the policy rate if the economy and prices move in line with forecasts. The pair recovers as positive risk sentiment undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
Gold eyes acceptance above $3,380 as focus shifts to ISM Services PMI
Gold price looks to extend the recovery into its fourth straight day on Tuesday. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid increased rate cut bets, tariffs and Fed concerns. Gold price must close Tuesday above the key $3,380 resistance as the daily RSI stays bullish.
Crypto market shows recovery signs following last week's bearish scare
The crypto market showed signs of recovery on Monday, spearheaded by Bitcoin reclaiming the $115,000 mark and a 6% gain in Ethereum. A few analysts suggest that a return of inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, alongside favorable macroeconomic conditions, could trigger buy-the-dip interests among investors.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.