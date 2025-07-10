Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls as solid US jobless claims data cools July Fed cut hopes

GBP/USD falls as solid US jobless claims data cools July Fed cut hopes
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with losses of 0.27% on Thursday after a jobs report in the United States (US) revealed that the labor market is solid, reducing the chance of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at the July meeting. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3550, having reached a high of 1.3619. Read More...
Pound Sterling faces pressure as BoE warns of multiple economic risks
The Pound Sterling (GBP) ticks down against its major peers on Thursday. The British currency drops as the Bank of England (BoE) warns of multiple risks to the United Kingdom (UK) economy in its mid-year Financial Policy Committee (FPC) report on Wednesday. Read More...
GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3600 on softer US Dollar
The GBP/USD pair gains ground around 1.3605 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The Greenback softens against the Pound Sterling amid the prospects for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. Traders await the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data later on Thursday. Also, the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are scheduled to speak, including Alberto Musalem, Christopher Waller and Mary Daly. Read More...
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin reaches new record highs past $112,000
Bitcoin derivatives data shows a positive outlook, with CoinGlass BTC's Open Interest rising by 8.07% to $79.45 billion, close to its May 23 record high. This indicates more money entering the market and new purchasing, potentially fueling the BTC price surge.
EUR/USD bounces off lows, retargets 1.1700
The EUR/USD's selling pressure remains well and sound on Thursday, with spot now attempting to ratake the 1.1700 hurdle following earlier troughs in the mid-1.1600s. The unusually strong weekly readings from the US labour market figures, along with hawkish words from the Fed's Musalem, lend support to the US Dollar and put the risk complex under intense pressure.
Gold faces some consolidation around $3,300
Gold reduces its earlier advance and comes close to the $3,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The benchmark US 10-year rates have steadied following a large decline the day before, posing problems for XAU/USD in its bid to climb higher.
GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3570
Sellers continue to hurt the British pound and relegate GBP/USD to the 1.3570 zone in the latter part of Thursday’s session. The move lower in Cable comes in response to the resurgence of the buying interest in the Greenback, while prudence also kicks in ahead of Friday’s slew of UK data releases.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
