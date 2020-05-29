Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Falling on Friday? [Video]

GBP/USD: Dollar weakness helps Cable bulls – The rally continues [Video]
The broad dollar weakness is really helping Cable bulls at the moment, so much so that there is a renewed prospect of continued recovery. In the past couple of weeks, the market has been starting to pick up. Support at $1.2075 seems to now have a higher low at $1.2160 and a mini uptrend recovery is holding. With now three confirmed consecutive higher daily lows (and the prospect of a fourth now today) the market is pressuring recent resistance at $1.2360. Whilst as yet there is still no confirmation of the recovery being the dominant trend, a breakout above $1.2360 would then open a test of resistance at $1.2465 which is the first real lower high. If $1.2465 can be breached then there would be a decisive change in the outlook. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Falling on Friday? Failure to crack critical resistance and geopolitics point down
And then there were six – from Monday, relaxed restrictions will allow groups of six people to meet in England. However, this gradual reopening is of no solace to the pound, which is losing ground against the dollar, yen, and euro.
Brexit uncertainty looms over sterling – no news is bad news in this case. The UK's refusal to extend the transition period beyond year-end – with no deal on future relations in sight – raises the risk of falling back to World Trade Organization rules in 2021. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Move beyond 1.2365 confluence hurdle to open room for additional gains
The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Thursday and reversed a major part of the previous day's negative move. The British pound remained depressed through the first half of Thursday's trading action and was pressured by some dovish comments by the Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Michael Saunders. Speaking about monetary policy, Saunders argued that it was less risky to ease the policy too much in the current environment and also did not rule out the possibility of negative interest rates. This comes on the back of fresh Brexit jitters and took its toll on the sterling, albeit the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling pressure extended some support to the major. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at two-month high amid US-Sino tensions, mixed US data
EUR/USD is holding well above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, amid intensifying Sino-American tensions. EZ core inflation came out at a strong 0.9%., US Personal Spending fell while Income jumped, Trump's China speech and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.