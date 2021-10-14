Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Thursday

GBP/USD keeps an eye for 1.3700 amid USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair extends gains on Thursday. The pair touched a high of 1.3667 in the previous session composed of nearly 100-pips movement. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3667, up 0.03% for the day. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields recovered to trade at 1.58% before falling to 1.54% on Wednesday following the higher September inflation data and FOMC minutes.

Overview
Today last price 1.3669
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.366
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3623
Daily SMA50 1.3727
Daily SMA100 1.3829
Daily SMA200 1.3844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3665
Previous Daily Low 1.3576
Previous Weekly High 1.3659
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3631
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.361
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3602
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3544
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3692
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3723
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3781

 

Sterling gaining ground as UK growth rebounds

Rising UK growth and output in August has helped drive GBP outperformance. Meanwhile, commodity stocks remain a major focus, with nuclear a potential solution as a lack of fossil fuel investments bring near-term shortfalls and rising prices.  A mixed affair for European markets this morning, with the FTSE 100 lagging its mainland counterparts as commodity stocks head lower.

