Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3100 on BoE’s dovish stance

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Extends losses below 1.3100 on BoE’s dovish stance

The Pound Sterling extends its losses against the Greenback in early trading during the North American session, down 0.26%. Dovish remarks by the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey began Sterling’s downfall last week. Therefore, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3076 after hitting a daily high of 1.3134. Read More...

Pound Sterling slides below 1.3100 on Middle East risks, Fed large rate cut bets wane

The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens and slips below 1.3100 against the US Dollar (USD) in Monday’s North American session. The GBP/USD pair faces a sharp sell-off as the US Dollar holds gains to near an almost seven-week high, driven by robust growth in the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for September, released on Friday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, extends its winning streak for the sixth trading day on Monday to near 102.50. Read More...

GBP/USD drifts higher above 1.3100, potential upside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains to near 1.3130, snapping the three-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Monday. However, the upside of the major pair might be limited amid the reduced bets of the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts after the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday. Read More...
 
 
EUR/USD moves sideways in a tight range below 1.1000 on Monday. The data from the Eurozone showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis in August as forecast, failing to boost the Euro. Investors await comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in the red below 1.3100 on Monday, erasing early gains. The pair is undermined by a negative shift in risk sentiment but the downside remains limited as the US Dollar struggles to build on previous week's gains.

Spot Gold's consolidative phase continued throughout the first half of Monday after the noisy United States NFP report released last Friday. XAU/USD found near-term demand at the beginning of the week as Middle East tensions undermined the market’s mood.

Bitcoin stabilizes at around $63,000 on Monday. US spot Bitcoin ETF experienced outflows week-on-week. NYDIG report highlights that Bitcoin remains the best-performing asset this year, with a 49.2% year-to-date gain. 

The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.

VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals. 

