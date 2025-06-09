Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges up as Trump loosens tech trade grip with China

GBP/USD edges up as Trump loosens tech trade grip with China
GBP/USD registered minimal gains during the North American session after hitting a daily high of 1.3581, following a Wall Street Journal article suggesting that US President Donald Trump is granting maneuvering room to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding tech sales and lift export controls on China. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3532, up by 0.05%. Read More...
Pound Sterling trades mixed ahead of UK Employment data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a mixed performance against its major peers at the start of a United Kingdom (UK) economic data-packed week. Investors will pay close attention to the UK employment data for the three months ending April and the monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for April, which are scheduled to be released on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bullish outlook remains in play above 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3555 during the early European session on Monday, bolstered by a weaker US Dollar (USD). Trade uncertainty dampens sentiment among US businesses, prompting traders to reassess the Greenback's safe-haven status and act as a tailwind for the major pair. Traders await the UK employment data for fresh impetus, which is due later on Tuesday. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.1420 as markets await outcome of US-China trade talks
EUR/USD trades in a relatively tight range but comfortably above the 1.1400 level on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions while waiting for headlines coming on Tuesday from US-China trade negotiations in London. US Dollar weakness evident across the board.
GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.3550 as USD struggles to rebound
GBP/USD stays near intraday highs, stable at around 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US-China trade talks on tuesday causes investors to remain on the sidelines and limits the pair's volatility.
Gold extends gains beyond $3,330 ahead of fresh trade-war clues
Gold rebounds following a bearish start to the week and trades comfortably above $3,330 in the American session on Monday. Markets eagerly await headlines that will come out of the second round of US-China trade negotiations in London To continue on Tuesday
Shiba Inu breaks on-chain wallet record as price rebounds
Shiba Inu (SHIB) appears to be extending its recovery from the support level of around $0.00001188, which was tested on Thursday. The meme coin hovers at around $0.00001253 at the time of writing on Monday, up almost 6% since it lifted from its support level.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.