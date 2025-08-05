Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher as US data weakens, Fed credibility questioned

GBP/USD edges higher as US data weakens, Fed credibility questioned
The GBP/USD advances during the North American session, registers modest gains of over 0.07% following last week’s dismal jobs report and soft data reported earlier. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3305. Read More...
Pound Sterling wobbles against US Dollar, US Services PMI eyed
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly flat against its major peers on Tuesday as investors shift their focus to the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy announcement on Thursday. Read More...
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3250 as investors brace for US ISM Services PMI release
The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.3280 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Nonetheless, rising odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Cable. Investors will keep an eye on the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, which is due later on Tuesday. Read More...
