GBP/USD Price Forecast: Remains above nine-day EMA near 1.3650

GBP/USD recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.3680 during the European hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a sustained bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel pattern.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, at 55.94 sits above the 50 mid-line, confirming steady bullish momentum without overbought stress. The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises above the 50-day EMA at 1.3518, keeping the near-term bias positive as price holds above both gauges. The 50-day EMA trends higher, underlining an improving medium-term backdrop.

A topside extension would target resistance at 1.3869, the highest since September 2021, reached on January 27, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.4110. A break above the channel may trigger a fresh rally toward 1.4248, the highest level since April 2018.

On the downside, the immediate support lies at the nine-day EMA at 1.3652. Further weakness could draw a pullback toward support at the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 1.3570, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3518. Further declines would put downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair, testing the support reversal zone around 1.3350.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)