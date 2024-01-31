Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD declines on market caution due to the Middle East tension

GBP/USD edges lower to near 1.2680 ahead of US Fed interest rate decision
GBP/USD extends its losses for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, inching lower to near 1.2680 during the Asian session. The risk aversion sentiment is driving Investors towards the US Dollar (USD), which in turn, undermines the GBP/USD pair. US President Joe Biden has communicated that the United States will respond in a tiered approach to a specific situation following the deadly drone attack on US troops near the Jordan-Syria border.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a three-day losing streak, improving to near 103.60 despite the decline in the US Treasury yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond notes stand at 4.31% and 4.02%, respectively, by the press time. Moreover, The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to maintain its interest rate at 5.5% in its Wednesday meeting. Read more...
GBP/USD holds below the 1.2700 mark, investors await Fed rate decision
The GBP/USD pair holds below the 1.2700 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Later on Wednesday, UK Nationwide Housing Prices for January will be due ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting. The major currently trades around 1.2695, unchanged for the day.
The FOMC is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25–5.50% for the fourth straight time. At the Fed's December meeting, Fed officials expected three rate cuts in 2024. However, the meeting minutes revealed that the future of monetary policy remains uncertain. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders have priced in 50% odds of rate cuts at the next meeting in March. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2679
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2707
|Daily SMA50
|1.2674
|Daily SMA100
|1.2466
|Daily SMA200
|1.2561
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2721
|Previous Daily Low
|1.264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2649
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD languishes near monthly low, focus remains on Fed decision
The EUR/USD pair meets with a fresh supply during the early European session on Wednesday and drops to the 1.0815 region in the last hour, well within the striking distance of its lowest level since December 13 touched earlier this week.
GBP/USD edges lower to near 1.2680 ahead of US Fed interest rate decision
GBP/USD extends its losses for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, inching lower to near 1.2680 during the early European trading hours. The risk aversion sentiment is driving investors towards the US Dollar, which in turn, undermines the pair.
Gold looks to Powell speech for a clear directional impetus
Gold price is extending its pullback from a ten-day high of $2,049 reached in the early American trading on Tuesday, as the US Dollar is attracting fresh demand amid broad risk-aversion on the all-important US Federal Reserve interest rate decision day.
Bitcoin price eyes recovery as Grayscale’s GBTC outflow decelerates
Bitcoin price recovered from its drop to $38,555. The asset made a swift recovery this week, shy of the $43,000 level on Wednesday. Grayscale’s GBTC bleed slowed down this week, likely catalyzing the recovery in Bitcoin.
It could be a hair-raising wicked Wednesday, so buckle in
Wednesday presents a busy session. While the Fed is not anticipated to endorse a rate cut in March, the primary question surrounds whether such early rate cut discussions are being entertained.