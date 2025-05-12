Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD crashes on US-China trade truce boosting US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a part of Friday's modest recovery from the vicinity of the 1.3200 mark, or over a three-week low. Spot prices trade around the 1.3280-1.3275 region during the Asian session, down 0.20% for the day amid a broadly stronger US Dollar (USD). Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some of its intraday losses after sliding to near 1.3140 against the US Dollar (USD) during North American trading hours on Monday. Still, the GBP/USD pair is down 0.8% at around 1.3200. The Cable falls sharply as the US Dollar strengthens after the United States (US) and China agreed on a reduction in tariffs imposed in the trade war in April, which will come into effect on Wednesday, for 90 days. Read More...

The Pound Sterling collapsed by over 0.71% or 90 pips on Monday, following developments over the weekend that boosted the US Dollar. News of the US-China de-escalation of the trade war weighed on Sterling, which plummeted from around 1.3298. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3207. Read More...

