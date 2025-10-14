TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could test sub-1.3200 levels/200-day SMA

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could test sub-1.3200 levels/200-day SMA
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Forecast: Could test sub-1.3200 levels/200-day SMA; focus shifts to Fed’s Powell

The GBP/USD pair attracts heavy selling during the early part of the European session on Tuesday and drops to mid-1.3200s, or its lowest level since early August, in reaction to the disappointing UK labor market report. Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged up to 4.8% in the three months to August, compared to 4.7% recorded in the previous month and consensus estimates. Further details revealed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose 25.8K in September, against a revised fall of 2.0K in August.

Meanwhile, Average Earnings, including Bonus, increased by 5.0% during the quarter through August, beating expectations and the previous reading of 4.7%. That said, regular pay growth, excluding Bonus, eased to 4.7% during the reported period, down slightly from 4.8% previously and marking the weakest pace since March–May 2022. The data fuels speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) could continue cutting interest rates gradually and weighs heavily on the British Pound (GBP). This, along with renewed US Dollar (USD) buying, is seen exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD is under pressure after labour data

GBP/USD is diving toward the two-month low of 1.3260 following the release of disappointing UK labor market figures. The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 4.8% in the three months to August, up from 4.7% in the previous quarter, while employment levels declined, adding pressure to the British pound.

The pair is nearing a medium-term ascending trendline, which may act as a support level. A potential rebound from this area could shift attention toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3370, followed by resistance at the mid-level of the Bollinger Band and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) in the 1.3435–1.3475 zone. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.1550 ahead of Powell speech

EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.1550 ahead of Powell speech

EUR/USD stays in negative territory at around 1.1550 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The pair loses ground as risk-off flows intensify, lifting the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar across the board. The downbeat German ZEW Survey adds to the pair's weakness. Fed Chair Powell's speech is next in focus. 

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3250 after UK employment data

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3250 after UK employment data

GBP/USD extends the downward spiral to near 1.3250 on Tuesday after the data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate ticked up to 4.8% in the quarter to August, while the Claimant Count increased to 25.8K in the reported month. Fed Chair Powell will speak on policy and economic outlook later.

Gold holds firm above $4,100 as safe-haven demand offsets USD uptick

Gold holds firm above $4,100 as safe-haven demand offsets USD uptick

Gold reverses an intraday slide and holds steady above $4,100, although it remains below the all-time peak touched near $4,180 earlier this Tuesday. Gold draws support from safe-haven buying amid trade and geopolitical uncertainties ahead of Powell's speech. 

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on policy and economic outlook on Tuesday. Markets widely expect the Fed to cut the policy rate twice more this year. The US Dollar could react to Powell's comments in the absence of key data releases.

Risk aversion takes hold as China tensions weigh on sentiment

Risk aversion takes hold as China tensions weigh on sentiment

There is a whiff of risk aversion about financial markets today, and as we progress through October it is as if the global stock market uptrend is facing a little more resistance on the upside.

European asset manager Amundi set to launch Bitcoin ETP in 2026

European asset manager Amundi set to launch Bitcoin ETP in 2026

European asset manager Amundi is reportedly planning to roll out its first Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded product (ETP) early in 2026, marking the first crypto fund issued by a top issuer in the region.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers