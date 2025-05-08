Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs past 1.33 on BoE hawkish cut, US-UK reaching trade deal

GBP/USD climbs past 1.33 on BoE hawkish cut, US-UK reaching trade deal
The Pound Sterling (GBP) advanced during the North American session after the Bank of England (BoE) reduced borrowing costs on a 7-2 vote split, with two members voting to hold rates unchanged. Positive United States (US) jobs data failed to propel the US Dollar (USD), while a trade deal between the US and the UK is a tailwind for GBP/USD, which trades at 1.3300, up 0.15%. Read More...
Pound Sterling gains after BoE cuts interest rates to 4.25%, guides gradual easing
The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids against its peers in Thursday’s European session after the Bank of England’s (BoE) hawkish interest rate cut decision. The BoE has cut borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%, as expected, making it the fourth interest rate trim in the current monetary expansion cycle, which it started in August last year. Read More...
UK and US have reached a "heads of terms" trade agreement – Sky News
Citing confirmation from a British government source, Sky News reported on Thursday that the UK and the US have reached a "heads of terms" agreement and a "substantive" step towards a full trade deal. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD loses the grip and slips back to 1.3240
GBP/USD retreats to multi-day lows near 1.3240 on Thursday, as renewed US dollar strength weighs on broader risk sentiment. Cable has initially found support after the BoE delivered a widely expected 25 basis point rate cut and US President Donald Trump unveiled a new trade agreement with the UK.
EUR/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.1230
EUR/USD deepened its decline on Thursday, falling to the 1.1230 area—its lowest level in several weeks—as demand for the US dollar continued to build. The greenback was buoyed by stronger-than-expected labour market data, a cautious tone from the Federal Reserve, and renewed optimism over a UK-US trade deal.
Gold remains on the back foot near $3,300
Gold came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday, falling toward the lower end of its daily range near $3,300 per troy ounce. The retreat was driven by a surge in US Dollar strength and broad-based gains in Treasury yields, both of which continued to sap demand for the non-yielding precious metal.
XRP price picks up steam supported by heightened risk-on sentiment
XRP is knocking on the 50- and 100-day EMAs confluence resistance at $2.21 amid gains in the broader crypto market. The derivatives market Open Interest regains momentum as the long-to-short ratio leans bullish.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.