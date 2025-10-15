Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs as Bessent softens US stance, Powell’s dovish tilt
GBP/USD climbs as Bessent softens US stance, Powell’s dovish tilt
The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some ground, advancing 0.60% against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday during the North American session, as China-US tensions ease on comments of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3396 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3309. Read More...
Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets
The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends Tuesday’s recovery move to near 1.3370 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair recovers strongly as the US Dollar extends its correction, following comments from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, regarding labor market concerns. Read More...
GBP/USD rises to near 1.3350 due to rising Fed rate cut bets
GBP/USD recovers its losses registered in the previous two successive sessions, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) declines on the increased likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2025. CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 94% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 93% possibility of another reduction in December. Read More...
