Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs as Bessent softens US stance, Powell’s dovish tilt

GBP/USD climbs as Bessent softens US stance, Powell’s dovish tilt

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some ground, advancing 0.60% against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday during the North American session, as China-US tensions ease on comments of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3396 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3309.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends Tuesday's recovery move to near 1.3370 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair recovers strongly as the US Dollar extends its correction, following comments from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, regarding labor market concerns.