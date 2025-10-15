TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs as Bessent softens US stance, Powell’s dovish tilt
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD climbs as Bessent softens US stance, Powell’s dovish tilt

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some ground, advancing 0.60% against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday during the North American session, as China-US tensions ease on comments of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3396 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3309. Read More...

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends Tuesday’s recovery move to near 1.3370 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair recovers strongly as the US Dollar extends its correction, following comments from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, regarding labor market concerns. Read More...

GBP/USD rises to near 1.3350 due to rising Fed rate cut bets

GBP/USD recovers its losses registered in the previous two successive sessions, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) declines on the increased likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2025. CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 94% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 93% possibility of another reduction in December. Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance and manages to keep the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle, although coming down from earlier tops near 1.1650. The continuation of the pair’s recovery comes on the back of further losses in the US Dollar amid reignited trade tensions and ahead of comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD manages to leave behind two consecutive daily declines and hovers around the 1.3350 zone following earlier tops near 1.3380, all against the backdrop of renewed seeling bias in the Greenback. Moving forward, Cable is expected to closely follow remarks from both Fed and BoE rate setters.

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold maintains its bid bias well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, navigating the $4,200 region per troy ounce and always underpinned by geopolitical tensions, a further escalation of the US-China trade war, and fears over the US government shutdown.

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

In its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly revised upward its global growth forecast, but stressed that the overall pace of expansion remains subdued.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

