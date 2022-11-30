Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD buyers refuse to give up as focus shifts to Powell [Video]

GBP/USD forex analysis: Retest and failure at 1.2100 level? [Video]
Price failed at the 1.2100 level during Monday’s trading. 1.2100-08 the Figure and the 79% fib retracement level. Over the next 24 to 48 hours watching for price to retest and fail at this intraday resistance level for a long term decline back down the range. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers refuse to give up as focus shifts to Powell
GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed to the 1.2000 area early Wednesday after having declined toward 1.1950 earlier in the day. The pair's next directional movement could be driven by the market reaction to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on the policy outlook later in the day. Read more...
GBP/USD refreshes daily top, retakes 1.2000 mark amid modest USD weakness
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying on Tuesday and maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed near the daily peak, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2000 psychological mark. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2012
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1.1946
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1753
|Daily SMA50
|1.1439
|Daily SMA100
|1.1646
|Daily SMA200
|1.2168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1946
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1991
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2019
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1906
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2026
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2104
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0400 as focus shifts to US data
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains and trades at around 1.0350. Eurostat reported on Wednesday annual Core HICP remained steady at 5% in the Eurozone in November as expected. Investors await US ADP employment data and Powell's speech.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.2000 ahead of US data
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound from the 1.1950 area but lost its bullish momentum near 1.2000 as investors await the ADP private sector employment report from the US. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on the economy and inflation later.
Gold clings to gains near $1,760, eyes on Powell
Gold price trades in positive territory at around $1,760 as the US Dollar struggles to find demand. Ahead of the ADP employment data from the US and Fed Chari Powell's speech, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 3.7%.
Three on-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin price has bottomed, here’s where BTC is going next
Bitcoin price action has spiked 5% over the last 24 hours, hinting at the start of an optimistic scenario. Previous publications have already explored why BTC is ready for a bear market rally from both short-term and long-term outlooks.
ADP Jobs Preview: Markets set to find more reasons to sell the Dollar, big beat needed to boost it Premium
ADP's jobs report has finally come in line with the official NFP report. It took a hiatus and a change in formula to make that happen, but what matters is that this release finally matters.