Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD buyers refuse to give up as focus shifts to Powell [Video]

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
GBP/USD forex analysis: Retest and failure at 1.2100 level? [Video]

Price failed at the 1.2100 level during Monday’s trading. 1.2100-08 the Figure and the 79% fib retracement level. Over the next 24 to 48 hours watching for price to retest and fail at this intraday resistance level for a long term decline back down the range. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers refuse to give up as focus shifts to Powell

GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed to the 1.2000 area early Wednesday after having declined toward 1.1950 earlier in the day. The pair's next directional movement could be driven by the market reaction to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on the policy outlook later in the day. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD refreshes daily top, retakes 1.2000 mark amid modest USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying on Tuesday and maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed near the daily peak, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2000 psychological mark. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2012
Today Daily Change 0.0066
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 1.1946
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1753
Daily SMA50 1.1439
Daily SMA100 1.1646
Daily SMA200 1.2168
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2064
Previous Daily Low 1.1946
Previous Weekly High 1.2154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1779
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1991
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2019
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1906
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1788
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2026
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2144

 

 

