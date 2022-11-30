  • GBP/USD regains some positive traction on Wednesday amid renewed USD selling bias.
  • Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes and slugging US bond yields weigh on the buck.
  • Bulls seem rather unaffected by dovish remarks from the BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill.
  • Traders now look to US macro data for some impetus ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying on Tuesday and maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed near the daily peak, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2000 psychological mark.

The US Dollar edges lower amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the GBP/USD pair. Growing acceptance that the Fed will slow the pace of its policy tightening and deliver a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike in December act as a headwind for the US bond yields. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets further seem to undermine the safe-haven Greenback.

That said, uncertainty over the Chinese government's intention to scale back its strict zero-COVID policies, despite increasing public protests, continues to weigh on investors' sentiments. This, in turn, should lend some support to the buck ahead of Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's speech later during the US session. Investors will look for fresh clues about the future rate hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics.

In the meantime, the less hawkish remarks by Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill could keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair. Speaking at an online event, Pill said inflation is expected to fall rapidly in the 2nd half of 2023 and supply chain problems seem to be improving. Pill also pushed back against market expectations and sees a lower peak in the current tightening cycle. This, in turn, warrants caution for bullish traders.

Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the ADP report, Prelim Q3 GDP report and JOLTS Job Openings data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1988
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.1946
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1753
Daily SMA50 1.1439
Daily SMA100 1.1646
Daily SMA200 1.2168
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2064
Previous Daily Low 1.1946
Previous Weekly High 1.2154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1779
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1991
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2019
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1906
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1788
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2026
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2144

 

 

