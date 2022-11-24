Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls gather strength to take out the key 1.2200

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Join Telegram

GBP/USD Forecast: Correction could be in the books before the next leg higher

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase below 1.2100 following Wednesday's rally. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, market participants will pay close attention to comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials. Meanwhile, the technical outlook shows that the pair is overbought and that it might need to make a downward correction before building on its recent gains. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls gather strength to take out the key 1.2200 resistance

GBP/USD is consolidating the upside below 1.2100, having failed to sustain above the latter earlier in the Asian session this Thursday. The strength in the major can be mainly attributed to the broad-based weakness in the US Dollar following the dovish FOMC minutes and downbeat US S&P Global PMIs. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD: Next on the upside comes 1.2200 – UOB

In the opinion of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, GBP/USD is expected to climb further and could revisit 1.2200 in the next weeks. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2118
Today Daily Change 0.0052
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.2066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1654
Daily SMA50 1.1391
Daily SMA100 1.1643
Daily SMA200 1.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2082
Previous Daily Low 1.1873
Previous Weekly High 1.2029
Previous Weekly Low 1.171
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1952
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1932
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1798
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1723
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2141
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2215
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2349

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 after ECB Accounts Premium

EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 after ECB Accounts

EUR/USD continues to trade modestly higher on the day above 1.0400 as trading action turns subdued on Thanksgiving day. The ECB's October meeting account showed that some members preferred a 50 bps hike but this comment had no impact on the Euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2100 on softer US Dollar

GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2100 on softer US Dollar

GBP/USD edged slightly lower but managed to hold above 1.2117 after having touched its highest level since mid-August above 1.2130. The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar despite thin holiday trading helps the pair stay in positive territory.

GBPUSD News

Gold advances toward $1,760 amid US Dollar weakness

Gold advances toward $1,760 amid US Dollar weakness

Gold price is holding higher ground, heading toward $ 1,760 in the European session. Market sentiment remains positive amid hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes and more stimulus from China. Thin trading conditions to extend on Thanksgiving Day holiday. 

Gold News

Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations

Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations

FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11. 

Read more

The bad news is good news trade

The bad news is good news trade

Market conditions will thin out dramatically from now through the end of the week on account of the US Thanksgiving holiday break. As things stand, it’s been a softer batch of US economic data and some dovish Fed speak that have driven a lot of the flow this week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures