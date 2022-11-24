Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls gather strength to take out the key 1.2200

GBP/USD Forecast: Correction could be in the books before the next leg higher
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase below 1.2100 following Wednesday's rally. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, market participants will pay close attention to comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials. Meanwhile, the technical outlook shows that the pair is overbought and that it might need to make a downward correction before building on its recent gains. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls gather strength to take out the key 1.2200 resistance
GBP/USD is consolidating the upside below 1.2100, having failed to sustain above the latter earlier in the Asian session this Thursday. The strength in the major can be mainly attributed to the broad-based weakness in the US Dollar following the dovish FOMC minutes and downbeat US S&P Global PMIs. Read more...
GBP/USD: Next on the upside comes 1.2200 – UOB
In the opinion of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, GBP/USD is expected to climb further and could revisit 1.2200 in the next weeks. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2118
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1654
|Daily SMA50
|1.1391
|Daily SMA100
|1.1643
|Daily SMA200
|1.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2082
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2002
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2349
