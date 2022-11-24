Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative was from Tuesday (22 Nov, spot at 1.1825) where GBP is likely to trade between 1.1680 and 1.1940 for the time being. Yesterday (23 Nov), GBP lifted off and rocketed past 1.1940 (high has been 1.2080). The rapid accumulation of momentum suggests GBP is likely to strengthen further in the coming days. The level to monitor is at 1.2200. The upside risk is intact as long as GBP does not move below 1.1930 (‘strong support’ level).”

24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to strengthen yesterday, we were of the view that it ‘is unlikely to break the major resistance at 1.1940’. However, GBP blew past 1.1940 and rocketed to a high of 1.2080. There is room for GBP to strengthen further but in view of the deeply overbought conditions, the next major resistance at 1.2200 is unlikely to come into view (there is another resistance at 1.2140). On the downside, a breach of 1.1975 (minor support is at 1.2025) would indicate that the strong rally is ready to take a breather.”

In the opinion of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, GBP/USD is expected to climb further and could revisit 1.2200 in the next weeks.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.