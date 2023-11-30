Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts some buyers near 1.2700, US PCE data looms

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls loosen grip ahead of key US data
Cable eases from new three-month high in European trading on Thursday, as daily Doji candle on Wednesday signaled indecision and overbought daily studies prompted a partial profit-taking. Failure to register a daily close above 1.2719 Fibo barrier (61.8% of 1.3141/1.2037) and subsequent weakness add to initial signals of bull trap and increases risk of pullback.
Initial support lays at 1.2655 (5DMA), followed by rising 10DMA (1.2581) which should ideally contain dips to keep larger bulls intact, with deeper correction to expose pivotal supports at 1.2466/58 (converging 200 and 20DMA’s / broken Fibo 38.2%). Read more...
GBP/USD attracts some buyers near 1.2700, US PCE data looms
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers below the 1.2700 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. That being said, the softer US Dollar (USD) offers some support to the major pair. At press time, GBP/USD is trading near 1.2695, up 0.02% on the day.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed on Thursday that the US economy grew to 5.2% in the third quarter (Q3) from the previous reading of 4.9%, above the market consensus of 5.0%. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman said he sought to keep alive the possibility of more rate hikes, raising concerns about the longevity of inflationary pressure. Read more...
GBP/USD grapples to extend gains near 1.2700, US PCE Price Index eyed
GBP/USD struggles to continue its winning streak that began on November 23, treading water around 1.2700 during the Asian session on Thursday. However, the GBP/USD pair marked a three-month high at 1.2733 on Wednesday on a softer US Dollar (USD).
Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey asserted that the central bank is committed to taking necessary measures to bring inflation down to its 2.0% target. He emphasized that despite efforts, the BoE has not observed sufficient progress to be confident in achieving this goal. This hawkish remark might have provided upward support for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2648
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2435
|Daily SMA50
|1.2282
|Daily SMA100
|1.2491
|Daily SMA200
|1.2465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2733
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2665
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 after softer EU inflation data, US PCE eyed
EUR/USD is accelerating its slump toward 1.0900 after softer-than-expected Euro area inflation data boosted ECB rate cut expectations. The pair is also weighed down by the extended US Dollar recovery. All eyes are now on the US PCE inflation data.
GBP/USD takes a dive sub-1.2700, US PCE data looms
GBP/USD slid towards the 1.2650 region in European trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar recovery is maintaining the downward pressure on the pair, as markets trade with caution ahead of the US PCE inflation data, BoE- and Fed-speak.
Gold price extends the range play below multi-month top ahead of US PCE Price Index
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction through the early European on Thursday and consolidates its recent strong gains to its highest level since May 5 touched the previous day.
Bitcoin Spot ETF anticipation fuels BTC price rally in spot and futures markets
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could see a batch approval in January. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst shared details of an updated application by asset manager BlackRock.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: Federal Reserve preferred inflation gauge to signal abating price pressures
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation measure, will be published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday at 13:30 GMT.