Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts fresh sellers on Wednesday

UK data remains thin in the front half of the trading week, leaving GBP traders to twiddle their thumbs until the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Report Hearings, slated for Thursday. UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures will follow on Friday. Read more...

GBP/USD pulled the plug on a five-day losing streak, closing a scant one-sixth of a percent in the green on Tuesday. Despite Cable bidders successfully snapping the near-term losing streak, the pair remains stubbornly on the low side of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of market conviction that the Bank of England (BoE) might be heading towards speeding up its rate-cutting cycle. The bets were lifted by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish remarks last week, saying that there was a chance that the central bank could become a bit more aggressive in cutting rates if there's further good news on inflation. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery gains and meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3085-1.3080 area and remain within the striking distance of a nearly four-week low touched on Monday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.