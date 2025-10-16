Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances against US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets
The Pound Sterling (GBP) rises to near 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) after the release of the UK GDP data. The strength in the GBP/USD pair is contributed by the UK data release and weakness in the US Dollar.
UK GDP rises 0.1% MoM in August, as expected
The UK economy grew in August, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) arriving at 0.1% following a contraction of 0.1% in July (revised from 0%), the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday.
GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region
GBP/USD found room on the high side on Wednesday, clawing its way back to the 1.3400 handle after a near-term dip into the low end that saw Cable briefly battle the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3290. A raft of mid-tier United Kingdom (UK) economic releases are due on Thursday, but the American side of the data docket remains tepid amidst the ongoing US government shutdown that has crimped the flow of key data releases.
