TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances against US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances against US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rises to near 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) after the release of the UK GDP data. The strength in the GBP/USD pair is contributed by the UK data release and weakness in the US Dollar. Read More...

UK GDP rises 0.1% MoM in August, as expected

The UK economy grew in August, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) arriving at 0.1% following a contraction of 0.1% in July (revised from 0%), the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday. Read More...

GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region

GBP/USD found room on the high side on Wednesday, clawing its way back to the 1.3400 handle after a near-term dip into the low end that saw Cable briefly battle the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3290. A raft of mid-tier United Kingdom (UK) economic releases are due on Thursday, but the American side of the data docket remains tepid amidst the ongoing US government shutdown that has crimped the flow of key data releases. Read More...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains firm, focus on 1.1700

EUR/USD remains firm, focus on 1.1700

EUR/USD now picks up pace and surpasses the 1.1680 level on Thursday, reaching fresh weekly highs. The pair’s daily uptick comes as the US dollar remains well offered while market participants continue to price in a dovish Fed and lingering US–China trade tensions.

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD advances for the second straight day on Thursday, managing to revisit the 1.3450 region, where some initial resistance turned up. Firmer-than-expected UK data releases also lends support to the British Pound along with the continuation of the selling bias in the Greenback.

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold pushes harder and clocks a record high in levels just shy of the key $4,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Ongoing worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US–China trade tensions, prospects for further rate cuts by the Fed, and broader geopolitical risks are all keeping demand strong for precious metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday.  Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines, seemingly unconvinced that the correction is over.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers