Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advanced as US Dollar weakened amid lower US yields

GBP/USD moves little around 1.2550 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains steady around 1.2560 during the Asian hours on Friday following gains in the previous session. The pair appreciated as US President Donald Trump delayed the implementation of reciprocal tariffs. Additionally, the US Dollar (USD) weakens amid falling US yields across the curve, despite ongoing concerns about a global trade war.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, extends its losses for the fourth successive session. The DXY trades around 107.00 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.31% and 4.53%, respectively, at the time of writing. Read more...
GBP/USD gains ground as risk appetite takes a step up
GBP/USD rallied on Thursday, climbing over nine-tenths of one percent and tapping the 1.2560 region after economic data came in broadly better-than-expected on both sides of the Atlantic. UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) beat median market forecasts, and US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation figures assuaged investor concerns after an uptick in consumer-level inflation this week.
US President Donald Trump made a big reveal of his latest idea for drumming up tax revenues in the face of steep administrative tax cuts. “Reciprocal tariffs”, plans to levy fees against countries who have tariffs on US goods, are set to take shape over the coming months, with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick tapped to work out the details. Read more...
