Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD above 1.3475, GBP could rise further to 1.3505
Pound Sterling continues underperformance against US Dollar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its losing streak against the US Dollar (USD) for the third trading day on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair slides further to near 1.3370 as the US Dollar extends its recovery move amid growing expectations that the United States (US) and China will reach a trade deal soon. Read more...

GBP/USD: Above 1.3475, GBP could rise further to 1.3505 – UOB Group

Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range between 1.3385 and 1.3435. In the longer run, if GBP breaks clearly above 1.3475, it could rise further to 1.3505, potentially testing 1.3530, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on easing trade tensions

The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.3390 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) on easing US-China trade tensions. Traders will closely watch the UK September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which is due later on Wednesday. Read more...

