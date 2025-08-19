Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP quiet despite continued support from fundamentals

GBP/USD returns above 1.3500 as traders brace for hotter UK inflation
The Pound is retracing some losses on Tuesday with the US Dollar pulling back from recent highs amid a moderately positive market sentiment, and investors looking at Wednesday’s UK CPI reading that might give further reasons to BoE hawks. Read more...
GBP quiet despite continued support from fundamentals – Scotiabank
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is entering Tuesday’s NA session with a modest 0.1% gain, lagging its European currency peers while slightly outperforming growth-sensitive commodity peers CAD and AUD, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Read more...
GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3415 and 1.3585 – UOB Group
Rapidly increasing downward momentum suggests Pound Sterling (GBP) could continue to decline, potentially dropping below 1.3485. In the longer run, GBP is now neutral; it is likely to trade in a range between 1.3415 and 1.3585, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1700 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1700 after closing in negative territory on Monday. The renewed US Dollar weakness on improving risk mood following the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting helps the pair hold its ground ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD bounces back above 1.3500, focus shift to UK CPI data
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3500 on Tuesday. The US Dollar turns south as traders digest the US-Ukraine peace talks ahead of Wednesday's Fed Minutes release. The Pound Sterling sees some repositioning as focus shifts to the UK CPI data.
Gold extends sideways grind below $3,350
Gold struggles to find direction and continues to move sideways below $3,350 after closing virtually unchanged on Monday. Easing geopolitical tensions don't allow XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum even though the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats following a three-day rally.
Crypto market downturn persists as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP test key supports
Bitcoin drops below the $115,000 level, risking the loss of the 50-day EMA. Ethereum descends within a rising channel, with bears targeting the $4,000 psychological level. Ripple’s XRP dangles at the $3.00 psychological support amid mounting selling pressure.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
