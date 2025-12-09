Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains some positive traction amid dovish Fed expectations

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and holds steady above the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack strong follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its policy decision at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and is expected to lower borrowing costs again. The dovish outlook keeps a lid on the recent US Dollar (USD) recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched last week, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD shuffles its feet as investors await key central bank moves

GBP/USD found little momentum on either side of the line on Monday, with the Cable pair churning chart paper just north of the 1.3300 handle to kick off a fresh trading week. Broad-market sentiment is largely hinging on an upcoming interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed) due during the midweek, and investors are shunning stepping too far into either the bullish or bearish side in the runup to one of the biggest rate calls of the year.

The Fed will wrap up two straight days of interest rate deliberations with a rate call and press conference on Wednesday, December 10. Markets are broadly anticipating a third straight interest rate cut from the Fed, with rate markets pricing in over 90% odds that the Fed will drop interest rates by another 25 basis points to round out the calendar year. Read more...

GBP/USD steady as markets brace for blockbuster Fed–BoE two weeks

GBP/USD holds firm on Monday at around 1.3325, below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3329 as investors wait for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision, which kept the US Dollar (USD) steady across the G10 FX board.

On Wednesday, the Fed will unveil its last policy decision of the year, with traders pricing in an 86% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut. Most analysts expect a possible Fed 'hawkish cut' in the statement language. The members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will update their economic projections for the next year, laying the path for interest rates for the future. Read more...