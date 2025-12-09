TRENDING:
RBA Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

  • GBP/USD gains some positive traction as dovish Fed expectations undermine the USD.
  • Bets for a BoE rate cut this month act as a headwind for the GBP and cap spot prices.
  • Traders also seem reluctant and opt to wait for the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and holds steady above the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack strong follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its policy decision at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and is expected to lower borrowing costs again. The dovish outlook keeps a lid on the recent US Dollar (USD) recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched last week, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) upgraded its UK growth forecast last week and predicted that the Bank of England (BoE) will end its easing cycle in the second quarter of 2026. This, in turn, underpins the British Pound (GBP) and turns out to be another factor that offers additional support to the GBP/USD pair.

The GBP bulls, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets amid rising bets that the BoE will also cut interest rates next week. The expectations were reaffirmed by the latest UK inflation figures, which showed that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to the 3.6% YoY rate in October, following a steady print of 3.8% for three consecutive months.

This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the GBP/USD pair's recent move from the 1.3000 psychological mark, touched in November. Traders now look to the US data – the ADP Weekly Employment Change and JOLTS Job Openings for some impetus later during the North American session.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1650 on Fed rate cut bets and strong German data

EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1650 on Fed rate cut bets and strong German data

The EUR/USD pair gains ground to near 1.1645 during the early European session on Tuesday. The prospect of a US interest rate cut on Wednesday weighs on the US Dollar against the Euro. Traders will keep an eye on the US ADP Employment Change four-week average and Jolts Job Openings reports for September and October later on Tuesday. 

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and holds steady above the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack strong follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk.

Gold remains confined in a range as traders await more cues about Fed's rate-cut path

Gold remains confined in a range as traders await more cues about Fed's rate-cut path

Gold remains on the back foot for the third straight day, though it lacks bearish conviction and remains confined in a one-week-old range through the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday. 

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook, signalling a rally in the upcoming days.

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

This week we get a lot of data releases but the biggie is all those central bank decisions. Canada, Australia and Switzerland are expected to stay on hold, but the Fed is expected to cut.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink (LINK) began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers