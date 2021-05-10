Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Bulls ignoring political risks

UK GDP Preview: Contraction to trigger correction? Sterling set for a reality check

Flowers are blossoming, birds are chirping and Brits can finally do more activity as restrictions are gradually lifted. That is one of the reasons for the pound's massive rally above 1.40. While Britain's successful vaccination campaign kicked off already in December, the economy still struggled in the first quarter of 2021 – and Gross Domestic Product figures for that period may trigger some sterling selling, Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls ignoring political risks

The British Pound soared to 1.4158 against the greenback, regardless of persistent political risks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Sunday for talks with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland after Scotland SNP's pro-independence party won parliamentary elections. On a positive note, local elections in the UK further strengthened Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party, with the opposite Labour party losing a parliamentary seat. Read more...

The market backs Boris as pound reaches 3 year high

The pound is in demand this week as Indyref2 fears fade into the background, but can US and CHinese price pressures shock financial markets. This time last week there would not be many people who would have predicted that a key driver for global markets would be the fall-out from a set of UK local elections and a terribly weak set of US payrolls data. But it is often difficult to predict what will happen with financial markets and what the drivers will be from one week to the next. Read more...