Pound Sterling edges lower amid the weaker USD

GBP/USD remains under selling pressure above the mid-1.2700s, UK Retail Sales data eyed
The GBP/USD pair faces rejection near the 1.2700 mark and holds above the mid-1.2700s during the early Asian session on Friday. The downtick of the major pair is backed by the stronger US Dollar (USD) and the dovish tilt of the Bank of England (BoE). Investors await the UK Retail Sales for fresh impetus, which is expected to fall 0.3% in February. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2658, down 0.02% on the day.
The BoE kept the interest rate unchanged at 5.25% at its March meeting on Thursday, as widely anticipated. The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that the economy is not at a point where the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) can lower interest rates, but the economy is moving along on the right track. Markets anticipate the UK central bank will need more evidence of moderating wage growth before beginning to cut rates. However, investors maintain bets on BoE rate cuts this year, and the dovish tilt by the BoE policymaker weighs on the Pound Sterling (GBP) and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD hits two-week low after BoE, Fed decisions
The Pound Sterling tumbles sharply against the US Dollar and prints a new two-week low following major central banks' monetary policy decisions. On Thursday, it was the Bank of England’s (boE) turn to deliver a dovish hold, spurring a U-turn in price action. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2659, down 0.97%.
The BoE kept the Bank Rate at 5.25%, with a split vote of 8-1, with no officials expecting a rate hike, and one dissenter that voted for a rate cut. At the previous meeting, policymakers voted 6-3, with two members expecting a rate hike. Given the stance adjustment amongst policymakers, there’s growing consensus on the BoE that the current level of rates is tempering inflationary pressures. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure above the mid-1.2700s, UK Retail Sales data eyed
The GBP/USD pair faces rejection near the 1.2700 mark and holds above the mid-1.2700s during the early Friday. The downtick of the major pair is backed by the stronger US Dollar and the dovish tilt of the Bank of England.
EUR/USD sees downside to 1.0800 amid dismal market sentiment
EUR/USD extends its downside to three-day low around 1.0840 in the late Asian session on Friday. The major currency pair is expected to witness as appeal for safe-haven assets improve after the Swiss National Bank surprisingly cut interest rates by 25 bps to 1.50% on Thursday.
Gold price is pressured by modest USD strength; Fed rate cut bets to limit losses
Gold price edges lower on Friday amid some follow-through US Dollar buying interest. The Fed’s projected three rate cuts in 2024 will likely cap the USD and limit losses for the metal. Traders look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for short-term opportunities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly. As a result, BTC might not be clear of potential sell-offs.
Central banks dovish surprises
S&P 500 had plenty of good technical and macro reasons to decline, such as disinflation slowing down to a crawl well before the pre-corona usual trough of 2% CPI. With PPI being higher than CPI, downgrading the GDP growth expectations is justified, and that translates to slowly slowing down real economy.