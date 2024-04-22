Pound Sterling attracts some dip-buyers on Monday amid a softer USD

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling hit by increasing risk-off sentiment, strong Dollar
The Pound Sterling (GBP) accelerated its south run against the US Dollar (USD), knocking the GBP/USD pair to levels unseen since late November 2023.
Mounting fears over a fully blown-out war in the Middle East combined with a hawkish shift in the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate outlook doubled up the demand for the US Dollar at the expense of the Pound Sterling. The underlying cautious environment throughout the week weighed on the risk currencies such as the British Pound. Read more...
GBP/USD rebounds from YTD trough, steadily climbs back closer to 1.2400 mark
The GBP/USD pair stages a modest recovery from the 1.2365-1.2360 area, or its lowest level since November 14 touched during the Asian session on Monday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak. The uptick is supported by a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick and lift spot prices back closer to the 1.2400 mark in the last hour, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
Iran signaled that it has no plans to retaliate against the Israeli limited-scale missiles strike on Friday, easing fears about a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East. This, in turn, boosts investors' confidence, which, in turn, is seen undermining the safe-haven Greenback and acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Meanwhile, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer in the wake of still-sticky inflation in the US help limit the USD downside and might cap the major. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2387
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2373
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2561
|Daily SMA50
|1.2638
|Daily SMA100
|1.2657
|Daily SMA200
|1.2569
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2468
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2499
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2894
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2406
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
