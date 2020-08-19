Pompep: Will hold Russia and China accountable if try stop santions on Iran

In a FOX News interview, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the US will hold China and Russia accountable if they try to stop sanctions snapback on Iran.

Tehran has breached several central limits of the 2015 deal, including on its stock of enriched uranium.

To trigger a return of the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member UN Security Council about Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear deal, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018.

But diplomats say the sanctions snapback process will be tough and messy as Russia, China and other countries on the Security Council challenge the legality of the U.S. move given that Washington itself is no longer complying with what Trump called the "worst deal ever" and has imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, Reuters reported.

