Polish President Andrzej Duda said that what happened was a one-off incident, adding that there were no indications that there will be a repeat of today's incident.

The comments follow the nation's investigation into the earlier news that at least two people died after Russian missiles landed in NATO state Poland on the Ukraine border.

Poland had convened a national security committee meeting according to a spokesman.

The news weighed on risk appetite on Wall Street and at the start of the day in Asia on Wednesday.

A Polish reporter was quoted on the blasts:

''My sources in the services say that what hit Przewowo is most likely the remains of a [Russian] rocket shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.''

The doubts over the intentions of Russia to bomb Poland have put a bid back into markets: