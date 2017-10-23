PLN appears supported in the longer run – Danske Bank

PLN appears supported in the longer run – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Jakob Christensen expects the Polish Zloty to appreciate further in the medium to longer term.
Key Quotes
“After a weak bout in late summer after new tensions between the EU and Poland flared up again, the zloty has seen a strong run over the past month, as we expected”.
“We expect the cross to trade around current levels near term, barring upside risks from new tensions with the EU. More longer term, higher inflation will prompt a repricing of the NBP’s rate path, adding support to PLN”.
“Our forecasts for EUR/PLN are 4.24 in 1M, 4.22 in 3M, falling to 4.18in 6M and 4.16in 12M”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.