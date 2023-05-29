Platinum (PL) shows a higher high (bullish sequence) from 9.1.2022 low favoring further upside. Since forming the intermediate top at 1148.9 on April 21, the metal has corrected cycle from 2.27.2023 low at 903.9. The correction can still extend lower in the near term but it should end above 903.9 before the next leg higher resumes.
Platinum monthly Elliott Wave chart
Monthly Elliott Wave Chart of Platinum above shows that the metal ended wave ((I)) at 2308.8 and pullback in wave ((II)) ended at 562. The metal then extended higher again in wave ((III)) with internal subdivision as a 5 waves impulse. Up from wave ((II)), wave (I) ended at 1348.2 and pullback in wave (II) ended at 796.8. Internal subdivision of wave (II) unfolded as a zigzag structure where wave a ended at 886, wave b ended at 1197, and wave c lower ended at 796.8. The metal has turned higher in wave (III), but it still needs to break above wave (I) at 13487.2 to rule out a double correction.
Platinum daily Elliott Wave chart
Daily Chart of Platinum above shows the metal ended wave (II) at 796.8. The metal has started wave (III) with internal subdivision as a 5 waves with extension (nest). Up from wave (II), wave (1) ended at 943.5 and pullback in wave (2) ended at 833.7. The metal extends higher in wave (3) towards 1074.1 and pullback in wave (4) ended at 1006.3. Wave (5) higher ended at 1117 which completed wave ((1)). Dips in wave ((2)) ended at 903.9. The metal extends higher in wave ((3)) with internal subdivision as another 5 waves. Up from wave ((2)), wave (1) ended at 1148.9. Expect pullback in wave (2) to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is extending losses below the 1.0700 level heading into Tuesday’s European session. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is heading south toward 1.2300 in the early European morning, fading the Asian uptick to 1.2380. The revival of worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike is underpinning the sentiment around the US Dollar.
Gold price tumbles to test $1,930 ahead of US data
Gold price is seeing renewed selling pressure and closes in on the $1,930 support. The precious metal has extended its downside journey as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its Asian losses and remains firmer in early Europe. US Consumer Confidence data eyed.
Litecoin price action hints at volatile and explosive move ahead
Litecoin price has failed all its attempts to trigger a bull rally ahead of its third halving. This important event is set to slash the block rewards by half from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC and will take place in the first week of August.
One uncertainly eases another pops up
Volumes should return to normal today after the US long weekend, so we should get a much better read on market trends where optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling agreement may continue to support risk assets for the early part of the week.