Philippine GDP: Ends 2019 on a high note – ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) offer a quick reaction to Philippine’s GDP growth numbers released earlier this Thursday.
Key Quotes:
“Strengthening public consumption and investment boosted growth in Q4.
Full year 2019 growth fell just shy of the lower end of the government’s target range.
Given the government’s ambitions for 2020 growth and the policy space that the moderate inflation affords, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) may cut its policy rate as soon as February.”
