Pfizer: No evidence COVID-19 variants result in a loss of protection provided by vaccine

Pfizer announced on Thursday that they haven't seen any evidence that circulating variants of the coronavirus result in a loss of protection provided by the vaccine they developed with BioNTech, as reported by Reuters.

"We haven't observed changes to neutralizing antibody levels that would predict a significant reduction in protection given by 2 doses of BNT162B2," Pfizer further noted.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were down 0.3% on a daily basis at 3,910.