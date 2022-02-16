Increasingly investors are concerned that the Fed is making a policy mistake and that they are hiking rates just as growth is slowing. The worry is that with the yield curve flattening, inflation breakevens falling, and growing chances of a 2024 rate cut mean the US is heading into a recession.
One of the sectors that can thrive in a recession is that of household goods. People always need to eat and drink, whatever the economy. Therefore, is now a good time to buy PepsiCo shares?
PepsiCo has a period of strength from February 16 through to April 17 with gains in 12 years of the last 15 years. The average return has been +4.08% and the annualised return was +27.76%.
Major trade risks: The main risk here is any bad news for PepsiCo.
