The People's Bank of China's MLF fund injection rate is unchanged at 2.75%, one year.
In open market operations, the PBoC is to inject CNY82bln via 7-day reverse repos at 2.0% and CNY74bln via 14-day reverse repos at 2.15%.
MLF fund injection rate was last cut by 10bp to 2.75% in August, and markets saw the potential for a further reduction today that did not come.
There has been no reaction in the forex space in a slow start to the week.
