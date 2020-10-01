Pelosi: There will be no agreement on a COVID relief bill tonight

There will be no agreement on a COVID-19 relief bill tonight, Nancy Pelosi said, reported by Politico.

NEW .. we just caught up w @SpeakerPelosi as she came off the House floor



— NO COVID AGREEMENT tonight. Pelosi ruled it out

— she said “I don’t know” when asked to opine about the odds for an agreement. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 1, 2020

DXY technical analysis

Meanwhile, the US dollar could be about to make a U-turn over the coming days, according to the above 5-wave analysis on the daily chart.

Fundamentally, ongoing uncertainty could trigger a more defensive approach in currency markets as hopes of any pre-election fiscal stimulus slip away.

Equity markets remain vulnerable.