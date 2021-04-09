PBOC’s Yi: A fair distribution of vaccines was key to achieving a sustainable recovery

Yi Gang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), called on the international community to resist “vaccine nationalism”, in order to achieve a sustainable economic recovery, in a statement delivered to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) steering committee on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional quotes

“The pick-up in global growth was “slow and uneven”, and a fair distribution of vaccines was key to achieving a sustainable recovery.”

“The international community should work together to resist ‘vaccine nationalism,’ strengthen cooperation and policy coordination to fight against COVID-19, and improve the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries in a meaningful way.”

“The sound monetary policy will be implemented in a flexible, targeted, reasonable, and appropriate manner.”

