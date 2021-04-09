Australia's NSW centre has paused all AstraZeneca vaccinations

Amid surging covid cases globally, the latest vaccine development from Australia comes in as a blow for markets, as the OZ nation’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has paused all AstraZeneca vaccinations.
Key points
“The NSW government has temporarily suspended the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to all age groups after Australian medical experts warned of its rare but potential blood clotting side effects. “
“State authorities are awaiting updated consent information.”
“AstraZeneca vaccinations for those aged 50 years and over would recommence later on Friday, after the informed consent information was updated.”
“The state government said the Pfizer vaccine would continue to be administered at NSW Health clinics.”
Market reaction
The renewed selling pressure seen in the AUD/USD pair could be also attributed to this piece of news alongside the mixed Chinese inflation data and RBA’s warning.
The aussie was last seen trading at 0.7639, down 0.16% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1900 on poor US employment-related data
An unexpected advance in weekly unemployment claims hurt the dollar, alongside the poor performance of US Treasury yields following words from Fed’s chief Jerome Powell.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the pound is incapable of taking advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling.
Gold: Bears dominate below critical 15-min resistance
Gold has enjoyed weakness in US yields this week and is drawing to a close in bullish territory. Gold is consolidating the recent weakness in both the US dollar and US yields. There are, however, prospects of a break to the downside on the 15-min time frame.
XRP price headwinds are quickly being replaced by strong tailwinds
XRP price has catapulted from a loose cup-with-handle base and tested the $1.00 psychological level for the first time in three years. The long-term outlook is bullish if the international settlements token holds vital support.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...