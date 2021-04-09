Australia's NSW centre has paused all AstraZeneca vaccinations

Amid surging covid cases globally, the latest vaccine development from Australia comes in as a blow for markets, as the OZ nation’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has paused all AstraZeneca vaccinations.

Key points

“The NSW government has temporarily suspended the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to all age groups after Australian medical experts warned of its rare but potential blood clotting side effects. “

“State authorities are awaiting updated consent information.”

“AstraZeneca vaccinations for those aged 50 years and over would recommence later on Friday, after the informed consent information was updated.”

“The state government said the Pfizer vaccine would continue to be administered at NSW Health clinics.”

Market reaction

The renewed selling pressure seen in the AUD/USD pair could be also attributed to this piece of news alongside the mixed Chinese inflation data and RBA’s warning.

The aussie was last seen trading at 0.7639, down 0.16% on the day.