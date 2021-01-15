PBOC’s Vice-Governor: Monetary policy in 2021 will provide necessary support for economic recovery

The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) Vice Governor said Friday, the central bank’s monetary policy in 2021 will provide the support necessary for the economic recovery.

Prudent monetary policy in 2021 will be more flexible, targeted and appropriate.

Monetary policy in 2021 will provide necessary support for economic recovery.

Will prioritize stability in monetary policy, no sudden shift.

End-2020 weighted average corporate lending rate at 4.61%, down by 51 bps from a year ago.