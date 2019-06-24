PBOC's Deputy Governor: Some countries have limited room for monetary policy easing

While global economic uncertainty is rising, some countries have a limited room for monetary policy easing to counter economic slowdown, People's Bank of China's Deputy Governor Chen Yulu reportedly said on Monday.

The policy maker added further that G20 must strengthen policy coordination.

China's economy grew at a steady 6.4 percent pace in the first quarter from a year earlier. The recent data, however, has shown fresh signs of weakness. For instance, the industrial output growth unexpectedly slowed to a more than 17-year low in May.