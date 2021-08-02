PBOC will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2

China will maintain a prudent, flexible and targeted monetary policy in the second half of 2021 to support economic growth, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement over the weekend.
Key quotes
Called for "rectifying" e-commerce and other tech companies.
“China will focus on maintaining stability in its macro policies over the second half and will not inject massive liquidity through "flood-like" measures.”
“It would "maintain a high level of pressure" on firms speculating in digital currencies.”
“China will keep the yuan exchange rate stable within a reasonable and balanced range.”
Read: The Caixin China Manufacturing PM: 50.3 vs 51.3 in June
