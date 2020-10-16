The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 6.7332 versus Thursday's fix at 6.7374.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades below 100-day SMA for first since May
AUD/USD trades below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7096 for the first time since May 18. A close below that SMA support would validate the bearish view put forward the daily chart indicators and could yield deeper declines.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.00 as Trump, Biden answer questions
USD/JPY is trading in the red, heading towards 105.00. US President Donald Trump, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden answer questions in the “town hall” style. Japan press earlier reported rejecting US proposals to raise bars for Chinese telecommunication companies.
Gold eases from $1,911/12 resistance confluence
Gold fades upside momentum while stepping back from the intraday high of $1,910.72. 200-bar EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September’s downside limit immediate upside. Three-week-old support line restricts short-term declines below the $1,900 threshold.
WTI keeps recovery moves above $41.00 amid cautious optimism
WTI extends bounces off $39.51 to cut most of the losses marked the previous day. Anticipated recoveries in Asia, the largest oil consumers, favor the bulls. Consolidation in risk sentiment, hopes of soft Brexit, a deal on US stimulus join upbeat EIA inventories.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, EOS & BTT
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge.