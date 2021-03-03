PBOC sets yuan reference rate at 6.4565

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 6.4565 versus Tuesday's fix at 6.4625.
AUD/USD refreshes intraday high above 0.7800 on upbeat Australian Q4 GDP
AUD/USD prints three-day winning streak following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risks recover as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes, UK budget ready for extending furlough scheme. China Caixin Services, US ISM Services PMI and risk catalysts will offer immediate direction.
Gold stays on the front-foot towards $1,750 amid mixed clues
Gold extends corrective pullback from 8.5-month low to refresh weekly high. The yellow metal stretches the bounce off the lowest since June 2020 to the weekly high near $1,740 before recently catching a breather.
GBP/USD steadies close to 1.3950 ahead of UK budget announcement on Wednesday
GBP/USD is currently consolidating around the 1.3950 mark amid thin trading volumes. Recent news that UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to extend Covid-19 support further than expected has not impacted FX markets at all but may support GBP as volumes pick up in the coming hours.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).