PBOC sets USDCNY reference rate at 6.5454 vs. 6.5578 previous

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate at 6.5545 versus Monday’s fix and close of 6.5578 and 6.5475 respectively.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900, a 100 pips run in the cards
EUR/USD managed to post a modest intraday advance on a dull Monday, retaining its positive stance.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, benefiting from dollar weakness and as the UK is reopening. Non-essential shops and other businesses are back Britain's vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down.
Gold: Bears ready to pounce following key break of support
XAU/USD bears are lurking at a critical level of resistance. Gold is correcting from a significant area of support as pressures mount in general and the focus can be on an optimal shorting point as price meets a significant area of confluence.
Binance Coin price rally gaining energy, could be set for a blow-off move
Binance Coin price increase in 2021 reflects the rise of BNB from a simple utility token to something much more complex and useful for traders. The token’s momentum is slightly extended on an absolute basis, but relative to the February highs, there is still more upside potential.
Biggest inflation threat in 40 years looms over markets
William Watts with MarketWatch sees the “biggest Inflation scare in 40 years” on its way. He expects massive amounts of stimulus coupled with a boom associated with easing COVID restrictions to generate a surge in prices like the nation hasn’t seen since the late 1970s to early 1980s.